Eagle Strategies LLC Takes $794,000 Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,039.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

QYLD stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,150,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,884. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

