Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 1,247 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eagle Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA traded down $3.92 on Monday, hitting $267.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,747,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,930,668. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.48. The firm has a market cap of $660.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $281.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

