Eagle Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,151 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMCG. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMCG stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.65. 36,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $61.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

