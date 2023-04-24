Eagle Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 22,930 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $55.21. 137,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,358. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

