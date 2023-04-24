Eagle Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,568,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 951,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,294,000 after acquiring an additional 95,541 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,586,000 after acquiring an additional 189,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after buying an additional 263,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,068. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.03.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

