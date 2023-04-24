EAC Trading 81.3% Higher Over Last Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 171.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. EAC has a market cap of $9.00 million and approximately $162.44 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EAC has traded 81.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00320962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012830 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000790 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000733 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0300042 USD and is up 171.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $162.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

