Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Shares Gap Down to $11.80

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $11.51. Dynex Capital shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 397,838 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $630.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 165.13% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.32%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $97,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,458.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 67,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 626.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

