Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Down 4.7%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.82. 34,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 327,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $61,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 815.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 425.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.