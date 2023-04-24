dYdX Price Reaches $2.45 (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. dYdX has a market cap of $382.51 million and approximately $80.19 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dYdX token can currently be bought for approximately $2.45 or 0.00008815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dYdX has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

