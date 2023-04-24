Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
DEI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.78.
Douglas Emmett Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 341,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 228,799 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
