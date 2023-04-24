DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDI traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.70. 7,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,087. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $381.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.51. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. DoubleDown Interactive had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 72.88%. The business had revenue of $76.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoubleDown Interactive will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in DoubleDown Interactive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,876,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.