Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.80

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54.
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.
