Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Decreased by Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,000 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for approximately 2.8% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned approximately 0.86% of Dollar General worth $475,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,909,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dollar General by 333.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Dollar General by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 904,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,843,000 after purchasing an additional 63,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

NYSE DG traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.70. 665,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,123. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $261.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.16 and a 200-day moving average of $233.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

