DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY) to Issue Dividend of $1.00 on May 12th

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.0048 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a positive change from DNB Bank ASA’s previous dividend of $0.90.
DNB Bank ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $18.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $22.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26.
About DNB Bank ASA
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY)
- 3 Medtech Companies with Higher Future Share Prices
- Buying the Dip On Albemarle, Fundamentals Still Sound
- Freeport McMoRan May be Coming Off The Commodities Peak Cycle
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.