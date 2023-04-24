Discover Financial Services’ (DFS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DFS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.63.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $105.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.68. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.