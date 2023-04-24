Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Position Increased by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 618.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.54. 33,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,109. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.