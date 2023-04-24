Dillon & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCRX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.03. 328,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,414. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.76. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $171.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

