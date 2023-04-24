Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 377 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 3.8% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.97. 1,539,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,857. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The stock has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.