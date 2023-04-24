Dillon & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $4.24 on Monday, hitting $194.79. 3,061,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,302,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.98. The company has a market capitalization of $194.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 947.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $200.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,859,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,742 shares of company stock valued at $8,929,360 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

