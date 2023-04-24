Dillon & Associates Inc. Purchases 75 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in ASML by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in ASML by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

ASML Trading Down 0.7 %

ASML traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $630.27. 885,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $698.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $642.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $593.39.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 28.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Stories

