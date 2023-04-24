Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,066 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after purchasing an additional 687,715 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after purchasing an additional 610,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,617,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.87. 81,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.77. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $152.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

