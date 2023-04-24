DeltaFi Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $86.08 Million (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $47,353.44 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

