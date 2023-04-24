Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director Buys $171,300.00 in Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.26 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,533.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $34.12. 8,439,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,692,966. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

