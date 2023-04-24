Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Boosted by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $390.26. The company had a trading volume of 90,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,713. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $115.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

