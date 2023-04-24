Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAWN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of -2.07. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $59,140.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,776 shares in the company, valued at $23,225,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $59,140.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,776 shares in the company, valued at $23,225,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,233,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,267,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,126 shares of company stock worth $721,856. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $912,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $370,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $8,012,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $10,100,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 84.9% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 212,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 97,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

