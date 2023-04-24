David B. Ramaker Buys 3,000 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) Director David B. Ramaker acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,218.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.41. 19,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,283. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $454.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.97. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 652.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MBWM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

