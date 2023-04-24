Dai (DAI) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Dai token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and $70.90 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,967,472,848 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

