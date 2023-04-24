CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $37.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.60.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.