Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.28. Crown also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.60-$1.70 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.27.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.05. 1,840,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. Crown has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $119.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average of $81.83.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 78.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after purchasing an additional 629,607 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 7,228.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 383,107 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 267.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,313,000 after buying an additional 333,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Crown by 614.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 374,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,330,000 after buying an additional 321,904 shares in the last quarter.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

