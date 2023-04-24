Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Up to $17.85

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.85, but opened at $18.92. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 80,531 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $986.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.02). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 3,460.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $175,639.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $175,639.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $132,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.