Creditcoin Price Hits $0.31 (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $67.53 million and $14.17 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003629 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000725 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00011345 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 216,464,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, "The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap's DEX."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

