Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Cut by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $507.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $570.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.