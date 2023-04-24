CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Sets New 12-Month High at $205.65

Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $205.65 and last traded at $204.39, with a volume of 2488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $204.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total value of $340,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,654.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $91,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 1,850 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total value of $340,899.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,654.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,437 shares of company stock worth $18,251,286 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the second quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 31.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

Recommended Stories

