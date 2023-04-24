Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 2.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 176,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $125.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.64.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 335.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

