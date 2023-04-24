Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.08.

NYSE ED opened at $99.04 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average of $93.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 483,980 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,541,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,958,000 after purchasing an additional 432,432 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

