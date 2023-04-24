ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $142.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COP. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.33.

NYSE COP opened at $102.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

