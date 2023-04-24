Conflux Price Reaches $0.29 (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001074 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $820.33 million and $159.43 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,413.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00321680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.78 or 0.00575541 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00070566 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.23 or 0.00434937 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003629 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,785,919,672 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,785,743,398.056991 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.29061219 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $120,940,027.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

