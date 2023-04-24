Compound Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $299.44 million and $18.44 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for $40.21 or 0.00144584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00068647 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00035830 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00038935 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,446,618 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,446,617.51949931 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.86300035 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 344 active market(s) with $17,679,341.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

