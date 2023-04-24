Comparing Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) & Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR)

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) and Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Seres Therapeutics and Timber Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Timber Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $14.40, suggesting a potential upside of 123.60%. Timber Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 653.42%. Given Timber Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Timber Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Seres Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timber Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and Timber Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics $7.13 million 113.88 -$250.16 million ($2.34) -2.75 Timber Pharmaceuticals $80,000.00 54.93 -$19.38 million ($14.02) -0.10

Timber Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seres Therapeutics. Seres Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Timber Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and Timber Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics -3,509.50% -548.64% -79.81% Timber Pharmaceuticals N/A -248.31% -128.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Timber Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics beats Timber Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus is on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, facial angiofibromas in tuberous sclerosis complex, and other sclerotic skin diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

