Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives $72.68 Average Target Price from Analysts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $87.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,248,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,296,000 after acquiring an additional 221,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,150,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,595,000 after purchasing an additional 296,736 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,120,000 after buying an additional 135,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Comerica by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,742,000 after buying an additional 618,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

