Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Down 5.2%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 86,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 618,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $750.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.71.
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.
