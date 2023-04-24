Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Down 5.2%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 86,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 618,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $750.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

About Cogent Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 13.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.