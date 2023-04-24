Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Gap Up to $32.67

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.67, but opened at $33.49. Clearwater Paper shares last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 77,038 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday.

Clearwater Paper Stock Up 11.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $620.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 2,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $113,639.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,724.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clearwater Paper news, SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 2,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $113,639.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,724.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $88,151.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,371 shares of company stock valued at $721,829. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth $445,672,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 260.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

