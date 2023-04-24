Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,777,000 after purchasing an additional 498,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,737,000 after acquiring an additional 787,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,261 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading

