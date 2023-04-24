Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $448,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.87. 2,915,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,510,178. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $12,483,981. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Arete Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

