Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,215 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

COWZ traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $47.00. 1,543,837 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.29.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.