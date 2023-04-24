Childress Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 56.4% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.17 on Monday, hitting $162.91. 26,427,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,807,531. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $516.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $336.21.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.13.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

