Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 253 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $24,166,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,491,578. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

