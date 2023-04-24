CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.90 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $62.36 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00028730 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020319 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018849 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,759.51 or 1.00062680 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07766322 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,569,483.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

