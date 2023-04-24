Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) CEO Martin H. Resch Buys 1,166 Shares

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) CEO Martin H. Resch bought 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,162.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,601.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

Shares of CASS traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 49,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,009. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $51.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

Further Reading

