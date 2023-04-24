Capita’s (CPI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CPI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capita from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 50 ($0.62) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.59) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 41.50 ($0.51).

Get Capita alerts:

Capita Stock Performance

Shares of LON CPI opened at GBX 34.26 ($0.42) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.10. The company has a market cap of £575.57 million, a PE ratio of 685.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.87. Capita has a 12-month low of GBX 20.30 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.92 ($0.56).

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.